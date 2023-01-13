The team climbs the standings and between now and the end of January access to the second phase of the Challenge will be played against Aviron Bayonnais and Stade Francais who have to land in Monigo on the 14th and 21st. Then, before the Six Nations, another key match with Munster, still in the fort of the Lions.

But in the meantime the club is always looking ahead and is already building next season. The well-informed say that Mirco Spagnolo, Petrarca’s 22-year-old pylon, had already been insured for the next season, who grew up in Camposampiero and then passed through the Valsugana before landing at Guizza. A 1.86-pound, 110-kilo prop who stood out last season with a decisive try in the championship final against Rovigo, or an amazing feint that doesn’t really fall within the know-how of front row men, and that testifies in favor of his vision of the game and his versatility.

It is evident that president Zatta and general manager Pavanello continue to invest in the best young Italians. As for Spagnolo, then, he has already ended up in the blue round, also thanks to the situation created in that box between suspensions – the Nemer case, still being examined by the prosecutor; rumors from the palace say that the sentence could arrive before the Six Nations – and injuries.

Meanwhile, there will be no Monty Ioane in blue: the contract that binds him to the Melbourne Rebels does not provide for his release for the Six Nations window, but only for the international tests in June and November, and this year obviously for the World to be held in France. The Fir hoped there could be a special exemption at least for the first two tests, but the managers of the Australian franchise were adamant. No way, the Azzurri, coach Crowley in the first place, will have to adapt.

Going back to the market, rumors about another possible immediate departure after that of Tavuyara towards Rovigo. None other than Braam Steyn, destination of the Italian Top 10 (Colorno?), or the Pro D2 in France. But the player will remain in Ghirada, thanks also to the contract that binds him to Treviso until 2024. Will he have space again among the Lions during the Six Nations? Certainly the third center no longer seems to be part of the staff and club plans.