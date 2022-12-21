Cherif Traorè denounces racism in the Benetton Rugby locker room: a teammate’s Christmas present was a rotten banana.

The blue prop himself told it, with a post on Facebook that leaves no room for different interpretations.

This is the text of the post he published on Instagram, with a black background.

«Christmas is coming and as per tradition in the team it is time for the Secret Santa. A convivial and playful moment. A moment where you can afford to give anonymous gifts to your companions, even pungent, ironic ones. Yesterday, when it was my turn, I found a banana inside my present. A rotten banana, inside a garbage bag. In addition to considering the gesture offensive, the thing that hurt me the most was seeing most of my companions present laughing. As if everything was normal. I’m used to, or rather, I’ve had to get used to, having to put on a brave face every time I hear racist jokes to try not to make enemies close to me anyway. Yesterday was different though. Fortunately, some comrades, especially foreigners, have tried to support me.

Outside of Italy a gesture like this is seriously condemned even within small realities, and this time I want to have my say. I haven’t slept all night. At this Secret Santa there were also young boys of different origins. I have decided not to be silent this time to ensure that episodes like this do not happen again to prevent other people from finding themselves in my current situation in the future. And hoping that the sender learns a lesson…».

What do you notice the correlation between bananas and racist messages. It’s true that the “Secret Santa” is also made up of joking gifts, but also motivating the gesture as naive Traorè decided to denounce it, making it public. For him, the limit has been greatly exceeded.

Born in Guinea 28 years ago, he has been in Italy since he was a child, having arrived with his parents in search of fortune. He was 7 years old. He worked hard, he became a rugby player, he reached the national team, he has been playing for Benetton since 2015.