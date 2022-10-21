Delete the last 10 minutes please. Go, a nice line, or – better still – a step back in time. What was a great Benetton, real Lions against one of the battleships of the United Rugby Championship, has been swept away in his own fortress, that hitherto impregnable Monigo.

Yes, 10 minutes from the end Benetton was in the game, and how. Under just one point, able to always go ahead in the first half (closed 12-3 thanks to Albornoz’s precision when the heat of the Monigo left him the space to think about how to put the oval between the posts) and also able to repel the overwhelming physical strength of the South Africans, accustomed to multiphase and then in goal with Nortje and Louw at the beginning of the second half.

Finished for the first time under, Treviso did not disunite, on the contrary: a great play by Duvenage found Lucchesi ready to glide under the posts. From then on Albornoz and Smith still challenged each other from distance, up to the crime: from 5 ‘meters Wessel manages to slip out after a maul and go to mark, the referee does not trust because he fears a forward that in the images does not c ‘is, on the other hand, the right foot of the South African appears to touch the line. But then what is the Tmo for? Mah.

From there, Benetton ends up over 8 points behind, disunites and concedes two more goals to the South Africans, who were not begged to avenge the defeat of the Rainbow Cup. Result of the last 10? From a possible prestigious victory to a blow. But this is rugby, baby.

Laconic commented by Dewaldt Duvenage at the end of the match: «Yes, it was a tough game, in the last 20 minutes we suffered their pressure. We just have to go back to work, we lost at home so next week at the Warriors home we need a win ».