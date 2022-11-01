Home Sports Benevento, Foggia: “Step forward with Pisa. Cannavaro must be supported, in a month … “
Pasquale Foggia, Benevento ds on a par against Pisa and on the coach Cannavaro

Archived the eleventh day of the championship of Serie Bafter the goalless draw between Benevento e Pisathe sporting director of the Samnite club Pasquale Foggia, expressed himself after the result obtained against the Nerazzurri team. Below are the declarations of the ds of the “witches”.

“I think it is a step forward compared to last week. From the pitch you had the feeling of always being in the game, especially in the first half when there was no final situation. the pitch despite the difficulties. Cannavaro’s resignation? We have never taken them into consideration. Cannavaro is doing the best with what he has available. He only needs to be supported. Trials in October are of little use, there are so many games to go. we face them with the desire to get out of difficult situations. We face them with the desire to fight. We have to work in silence. At this moment we can say many things, but we must work to get out of this difficult period. It is a team that has values , but not to defend the market. Let’s see with the squad available where we will go. Trial is useless now, everything can be denied in a month. Being pessimistic hurts everyone. you. Serie B is good for everyone. Now we have to stay close to these guys who show attachment to this shirt “.

