Roger Schmidt has extended his contract as coach of Benfica Lisbon. As the Portuguese record champions announced on Friday evening, the 56-year-old signed a new working paper that is valid until June 30, 2026. The original contract of the former Red Bull Salzburg coach would have expired in the summer of 2024. Benfica had been trying to expand the cooperation for a long time.

Reuters/Pedro Nunes



In addition to the new term, the negotiations this week were primarily about the future amount of the exit clause, which according to media reports was last said to have been ten million euros for the coming summer, and about an increase in the basic salary. Benfica has had a strong season under Schmidt so far.

In the league, the club leads the table by a large margin and is about to win its first league title since 2019. In the Champions League, Schmidt and his team have reached the quarter-finals, where they meet Inter Milan. In general, Benfica has only lost two competitive games this season.