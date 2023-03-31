Home Sports Benfica binds coach Schmidt in the long term
Sports

Benfica binds coach Schmidt in the long term

by admin
Benfica binds coach Schmidt in the long term

Roger Schmidt has extended his contract as coach of Benfica Lisbon. As the Portuguese record champions announced on Friday evening, the 56-year-old signed a new working paper that is valid until June 30, 2026. The original contract of the former Red Bull Salzburg coach would have expired in the summer of 2024. Benfica had been trying to expand the cooperation for a long time.

Reuters/Pedro Nunes

In addition to the new term, the negotiations this week were primarily about the future amount of the exit clause, which according to media reports was last said to have been ten million euros for the coming summer, and about an increase in the basic salary. Benfica has had a strong season under Schmidt so far.

In the league, the club leads the table by a large margin and is about to win its first league title since 2019. In the Champions League, Schmidt and his team have reached the quarter-finals, where they meet Inter Milan. In general, Benfica has only lost two competitive games this season.

See also  F1, test on the Alpine for Antonio Giovinazzi at the Hungaroring with a view to 2023

You may also like

Příbram – Varnsdorf 1:2, Chance for Vyškov, Příbram...

Texas Tech hires Grant McCasland as men’s basketball...

Seville of LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to...

Louis Boudon will play for the Iowa Wild...

The Juventus affair has already reached England. Tottenham...

Saturday’s transfer gossip: Osimhen, Havertz, Messi, Shaw, De...

2nd league: St. Pölten uses mistakes from BW...

Yorkshire racism hearing: Azeem Rafiq feels ‘vindicated’ and...

Steve Kerr: It’s not the Warriors’ “Last Dance”...

NHL | Bad news for Vancouver and the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy