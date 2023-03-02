Former Salzburg coach Roger Schmidt has been suspended for one game in Portugal after the scandal surrounding a bottle throw. In addition, the current coach of Benfica Lisbon has to pay a fine of 1,150 euros, as several Portuguese media reported on Thursday evening. As a result, the 55-year-old will not be able to look after the Portuguese record champions in the league game against FC Famalicão on Friday evening.

Schmidt threw a plastic water bottle back into the crowd during the 2-0 win at FC Vizela last weekend. The bottle flew from the stands behind the Benfica bench onto the field just before the final whistle and almost hit Schmidt in the head, who was just celebrating the decisive goal to make it 2-0. Schmidt then saw the red card and left the interior of the stadium, showing the spectators the result with his fingers.