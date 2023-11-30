Benfica-Inter (3-3) – Scattered Considerations

In a crazy Inter match, Inzaghi’s team does “damage control” in a more complicated way than expected

In the rain of Lisbon, Inter avoids defeatremains hot on the heels of Real Sociedad in the race for first place in the group and manages to implement a massive turnover and absolutely necessary. The problem, or perhaps the beauty, is that he achieves all his objectives in true “Pazza Inter” style: he sends practically all the second rows into the team, plays a horrendous first half and suffered the most Dante-esque of Joao Mario’s hat-tricks and then took to the field in the second half looking like a team completely different, come back and even complain about the victory, denied only by Barella’s crossbar. A match that gives us many interesting ideas but which above all raises criticism and praise for the way in which Inzaghi managed his squad at this juncture.

It is difficult to understand, at least according to the opinions of the fans, whether this match was important or not. Between those who considered it a friendly match and those who saw it as a decisive match, the truth is that Inter as a team underestimated a commitment that could compromise the club’s continuation in the Champions League. We have to agree with Inzaghi in the choice to operate such a large and massive turnover but it is worrying how the eleven starters took to the pitch with such a soft and compliant attitude. The problem lies here. The choices in the lineup were all correct but the total lack of competitive spirit and concentration in the first half will teach the coach from Piacenza that this type of turnover is a double-edged sword.

The most positive note of the evening is certainly represented by the almost 70 minutes played by Marko Arnautovic, in addition to the goal which has the merit of reopening the match. The Austrian is among the best on the pitch and, even during the first half, he is one of the few to try to play the charge. Sanchez’s race was less positive. Unjustified absence for 45 minutes he recovered in the second half and was decisive for the comeback, but the doubts about his functionality in the project increased game after game. Good too Carlos Augusto and CuadradoWhile Bisseck showcases insertions, closures but also the presence of mind to recover after a bad first half.

Davide Frattesi scores a wonderful goal, runs incessantly throughout the match and demonstrates a completely new defensive commitment. Tonight’s good performance is the sign of a tactical education that is starting to bear its first fruits. Among the worst however Klaassen and Asllani. The former seems like a fish out of water, also thanks to a subdued and not very functional context, while the Albanian makes a worrying involution in a growth path that seemed to have already begun. Little movement without the ball, too many wrong and imprecise choices and the second seasonal ownership failed after the colorless performance in San Sebastian. We’ll see but the boy needs confidence.

Benfica scores their first European point of the season but confirms they are a fuming and inconsistent team. Beyond the most obvious of hat-tricks, that of a Joao Mario who however play only one time, the Portuguese dominated for 45 minutes and then melted like snow in the sun at the first hint of difficulty. Symbol of all this is Antonio Silva’s match, which culminated in a sacrosanct red card. Angel Di Maria not receivedwhile the best prove to be the very young Joao Neves and a Trubin who is increasingly destined to be enormous regret transfer market for the Nerazzurri.

