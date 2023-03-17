Roger Schmidt’s team has one of the most interesting football propositions in Europe.

Manchester City, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Milan, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Naples and Benfica. These are the eight teams that will contest passage to the semi-finals of the Champions League. Among all – at least for the name – the Portuguese play the role of the intruder, being also the only one of the eight not to come from one of the top 5 European leagues. Anyone who has seen Benfica play knows who they are a team to be reckoned with and which have already been a far from soft draw for PSG and Juventus in the group stage.

So far Benfica have played a very high profile Champions League, reaching the quarter-finals on the wings of enthusiasm and driven by a style of play that is extremely recognizable and satisfying to watch. The eagles they are also dominating their own national league giving an idea of total and asphyxiating supremacy, which is returned both by looking at their matches and by browsing the standings and statistics for the current season. Despite the now infamous Curse of Bela Guttmann haunting the club, Benfica can try to play a good joke on Europe’s top teams. Because, after all, dreaming costs nothing.

How did Benfica get here?

Thirty-five victories of the season. Seven draws. Only one defeat in ninety minutes. These are the numbers of a Benfica that looks more like a steamroller than a football team. One hundred and seven goals scored in all competitions, twenty-eight conceded. In the Champions League, twenty-three goals have been scored in eight games, an average goal comparable to that of the irrepressible Napoli this year. Statistically, Benfica is a team that we can define with one word: exaggerated.

In the league, the eagles they are obviously first, with an eight-point lead over Porto who scared Inter in the round of 16 of the Champions League and who are, in any case, proceeding at a remarkable pace. However, they cannot aim for any kind of treble, having exited both Portuguese cups. They were two painless eliminations, which arrived without losing in the ninety minutes – one arrived ironically for the fewest goals scored in the group and one on penalties against Braga – and which perhaps freed Benfica, who now have fewer games, of a ballast to be played in season. The quote to Braga is due, as the red and white are the only team to have beaten Benfica this season, even with a 3-0 in the league.

In the Champions League Benfica won a group, made up of PSG, Juventus and Maccabi Haifa, in which on paper they were the third force. Juventus fans will remember well how things went, but it is appropriate to recap Benfica’s path anyway. Two 1-1 draws with PSG, home and away wins with Juventus, even making it 4-1 at one point in the return match, eight goals distributed between two legs at Maccabi Haifa. Group won perhaps for a little gift from the Israelis on goal difference, but no one can believe that Benfica’s first place ahead of PSG is undeserved. In the next round, Benfica were paired with the Club Brugge, who swept away with a peremptory 7-1 aggregate.

The return of the round of 16, in which Benfica scored five goals against Club Brugge.

Just the double confrontation with the Belgian team was a real manifesto of Roger Schmidt’s Benfica game. Also thanks to Brugge’s somewhat naive way of defending, the patterns of the German coach’s game clearly emerged, both in the pressing phase – high and suffocating – and in the construction phase, with ordered exits from behind and with almost automatic combinations on the bands. The seven goals scored between the two legs each represent a key to interpreting Benfica’s game, from the combinations on the flanks of the first and third goals of the second leg, to the very high aggression of the gol by Neres in the first leg, passing through the individual technique and offensive fluidity shown on the occasion of Gonçalo Ramos’ 2-0 goal in the second leg.

The key men

As we were able to understand starting to explore Benfica’s game proposal, the true protagonist of the ride of eagles it is the system itself in which the eleven players are employed. During Benfica-Brugge, it seemed that the actions were controlled from above by a puppeteer who controls the entire team. Even the most sudden and furious actions seemed like a perfect fit of pieces that moved harmoniously one after the other. Do you know the Game of Fifteen? Here you are.

Much of Benfica’s season’s credit therefore goes to whoever made all of this possible. The real key man of the Lusitanians is in fact the coach Roger Schmidt. German, born in 1967, he is one of the products of what can now be called the Red Bull School. In fact, he led Salzburg from 2012 to 2014, shaping a cult team that – after a year of adjustment – had passed like a hurricane on the Austrian Bundesliga and the Europa League.

Schmidt is in his first season in charge of Benfica. (RUI MINDERICO/LUSA)

It was, however, at Bayer Leverkusen that his idea of ​​football had reached its most extreme peaks and violent. That Leverkusen – that of Chicharito Hernandez and Calhanoglu to be clear – pressed almost barbaric the opponents, keeping the full-backs very high. The impression was that the team lost the ball on purpose just to be able to win it back and play his way. An often mechanical kick, but still very instinctive and anchored to certain game situations. Five years after that experience Schmidt landed in Portugal, with ideas and dogmas diluted and matured thanks to passages with Beijing Guoan and PSV.

Undoubtedly, the work of the German coach has been helped by the work of the management – led by ex Milan Rui Costa – both on the market and on the youth sector. The main example is Enzo Fernandez, who remained very little in Lisbon but who left a great impact on the pitch and more than 75 million in capital gains in the club’s coffers. Focusing instead on who is still there: Florentino Luis, Gonçalo Ramos and Antonio Silva cost zero, all coming from the nursery. Just over two million each were spent on Vlachodimos and Grimaldo, while the two starters who arrived this year, Alexander Bah and Fredrik Aursnes, cost around twenty million combined. The cover man, Joao Mario, arrived on a free transfer from Inter.

Own Joao Mariolittle more than a meteor in the nerazzurri, he is the most representative player of this Benfica. The Portuguese reached 21 goals and 12 assists this season, a transformation compared to previous years that recalls – with due comparisons – that of Bruno Fernandes. If Joao Mario could be summed up in one word this year it would be: effective. He scores a lot for what he shoots on goal, misses very few passes, sends his teammates on goal easily. And, not to be overlooked, he is essential in the ball recovery phase. Together with him, we can also put Gonçalo Ramos on the cover, who shares the throne of top scorer in the league with Joao Mario, and Alejandro Grimaldo, fundamental on the wing and already author of 13 assists. But in Benfica’s eleven, there isn’t a player who is less fundamental than the others.

Benfica and Joao Mario seem made for each other.

How do Benfica play?

Benfica, as we said previously, is satisfying. Watching Benfica gives you a sense of satisfaction, of completion. makes you think”Well, I’m fine like this” after turning off the television at the end of the game. Although they are a team that makes high pressing and fast transitions towards goal as their flag, they are also able to master ball possession in an excellent way, as well as ground ball exits from the defence. Schmidt generally fields his team with a 4-2-3-1, which has been replaced by a 4-4-2 formation on occasion. In reality, given the fluidity of the players’ positions, the distinction between the two modules is almost superfluous.

Schmidt’s typical Benfica formation.

In the Benfica game, the first attackers are the defenders. It’s a phrase used and overused, but in the case of Schmidt’s team it’s the simple fact of the matter. In fact, as soon as the opposing team starts coming out of defence, the pressure from Benfica’s forwards is activated, in addition to the preventive markings. It is a man-on-man marking approach, where players agree to duel with their opponent. The team remains high and compact in the pressing phase, going to stifle the development of the opponent’s game.

In this way, Benfica often forces the opponent to make a mistake or can recover the ball by winning a duel to force quick but organized transition situations. However, it would be a mistake to think that the German coach’s Benfica thrives on the flurries of play after a ball recovery. In fact, the Portuguese have very high ball possession statistics, which they use to create situations that can then allow them to let off steam with more vertical plays. The action starts from the central defenders, who are supported by the two central midfielders, almost forming a square. At the same time the full-backs rise, creating the conditions for the continuation of the action.

The two midfielders, Florentino Luis and Chiquinho, are also very important in the second phase of the action, as they give more support and options to the full-backs and to Rafa Silva, who generally plays as a central attacking midfielder. The action often continues developing on the flanks thanks to the combinations between wing players and central players, which are interchanged with great ease. Often, actions started from the defense take the opponents by surprise thanks to these perfectly automated movements, giving the idea of ​​one team catching the other on the counterattack. The finalization often takes place with low shots coming from the flanks, from Alexander Bah and – above all – from Grimaldo.

Alejandro Grimaldo is central to Roger Schmidt’s game. (Calciomercato.com)

In situations where the opposing team tends to close in more and leave less space for descents and combinations on the two flanks, the individual technique of the four men in front. Joao Mario, Aursnes, Gonçalo Ramos and Rafa Silva, but also David Neres, Gonçalo Guedes and Draxler are all very skilled with the ball, and can open holes in the defense even when the simple circulation of the ball seems to be unable to find them. Benfica know how to adapt, and in fact they have often found the goal also thanks to central combinations between the men of the offensive department. Schmidt’s team attacks en masse, but always does it in a lucid and above all efficient and reasoned way.

However, Schmidt’s Benfica is not just an attack, on the contrary. It is also a coordinated and compact defense, equally satisfying to watch. When the opposing team managed to get out of defence, the Portuguese teamed up with a 4-4-2 formation, keeping the line very high. The movements are extremely coordinated and the team manages to keep short. Also in this phase the full-backs stand out, who release themselves to press the direct opponent very high. Schmidt has built an aggressive team even when attacked in an organized manner.

Benfica are therefore a very fun team to watch, which combines great quality with an almost mechanical automatism and exaggerated athleticism to the max. Up to this point Schmidt’s team has shown no signs of letting up, on the contrary it has always given the impression of having the situation under control. All the pieces continue to swap places with each other game after game, as in the game we were talking about earlier. In the Game of Fifteen the objective is often to recompose a figure or a drawing. Who knows, maybe a certain cup with big ears isn’t depicted on the Benfica one…