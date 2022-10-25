Home Sports Benfica-Juventus, the slow motion: penalty and goal from Vlahovic
Sports

Benfica-Juventus, the slow motion: penalty and goal from Vlahovic

Benfica-Juventus, the slow motion: penalty and goal from Vlahovic

Juve, yellow on the tie

Juventus’ 1-1 goal is validated after the intervention of the Var, after it had been canceled in direct mode. On Danilo’s spike, the ball reaches Vlahovic (in a regular position), which forces Vlachodimos to double the intervention. Near the ball there is also Kean, who reaffirms it in the goal. On Vlahovic’s three touches, Kean is offside on the first two but in play on the third, which is what he counts. The curiosity is that goal-line technology is not available in this game.

