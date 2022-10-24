Eleven training camps on the banks of the Tagus River. The waterway that divides the center of Lisbon from Seixal, the headquarters of Benfica. Outside, a huge red banner reads: “Forward football”, the football of the future. Strictly in English, a sign of how international the club’s vision is. Juventus arrives in Portugal on Tuesday: at Da Luz it will be a challenge from inside or outside. The bianconeri must win if they want to hope for the next round.