Juve’s opponents in the match that can restore hope to the Bianconeri have grown up with an international vision, drawing young talents and enhancing them. Thanks above all to the former director of Fiorentina and Milan
Eleven training camps on the banks of the Tagus River. The waterway that divides the center of Lisbon from Seixal, the headquarters of Benfica. Outside, a huge red banner reads: “Forward football”, the football of the future. Strictly in English, a sign of how international the club’s vision is. Juventus arrives in Portugal on Tuesday: at Da Luz it will be a challenge from inside or outside. The bianconeri must win if they want to hope for the next round.