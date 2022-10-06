In Lisbon the Argentine unlocks it after twenty minutes, but an own goal by Danilo Pereira gives the Portuguese a very heavy point in the Bianconeri group

The draw in Lisbon did not make Juve happy. Now the path of the bianconeri is complicated (here the ranking), and it may be necessary to have to score points with PSG on the last day. Tonight’s result confirms Benfica’s surprise and slows PSG’s path, despite Messi’s spectacular goal and a cross from Neymar. Both brighter than Mbappé. In the end, however, the Portuguese deserve the point, beyond Pereira’s own goal: Donnarumma’s decisive saves certify it.

MAGIC — To say that the result of the first half is not right would not be correct. Even if Benfica manage to equalize with a stroke of luck, the previous four occasions cannot be devalued. All neutralized by a Donnarumma in paratutto format. The former Rossonero first wins a duel on Ramos (8 ‘), then rejects him a shot from the edge (14’), then makes a miracle on a diagonal by Neres (18 ‘), as on Silva without fail in the center of the area (37 ‘). At that point, however, the PSG had already taken the lead, at the first conclusion. That of Messi. A magic built in the most sparkling way: the former Blaugrana accelerates, asks for support from Mbappé who climbs on Neymar, who returns to Messi. And the Argentine from the edge invents a sumptuous left to turn to bring the Parisians on one to zero (22 ‘).

ROLES — Domination then becomes cheeky for Parisians. But at the end a cross from Fernandez from the left is enough for Benfica to remedy: Ramos does not get there but the trajectory deceives Pereira who touches just enough to deflect it in his own goal (42 ‘). In the second half the roles are reversed. PSG always attacks. Neymar finds the crossbar in the 3 ‘overhead, then Vlachodimos makes the Donnarumma and closes on Neymar (10’, 12 ‘), Hakimi (16’) and also on the right to turn by Mbappé (24 ‘), served by Messi. But then it was the real Donnarumma who sealed the tie, censoring Silva’s fierce descent in the 36th minute. This does not cancel Verratti’s frustration, as usual indispensable: “We are playing the qualification to the end, the goal hurt us but we have to learn to close it sooner, given the opportunities created. But we gave our all, without ever giving up, I am still satisfied with the team’s performance ”. See also Little Pea: If Manchester United comes to me, I am willing to go back to play for free and understand Ronaldo's current situation – yqqlm

