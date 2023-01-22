Between 1930 and 1940 this area was famous for bluefin tuna fishing. Benidorm was a small fishing village, who fought every day for a living. Then in 1953 the fight to be able to wear the bikini on the beach, which was strictly forbidden in the Spain of the dictator Franco. The mayor of Benidorm prevailed. Now this area of ​​the Costa Blanca, an hour and a half drive south of Valencia, is Spain’s number one tourist destination, with the exception of Madrid and Barcelona, ​​of course. Skyscrapers are a trademark of Benidorm, as are the 153 hotels and a tourist offer that satisfies everyone, but next to the kilometers of white beach, the new watchword is the bicycle. Sustainable tourism and bike friendly.

CYCLE PATHS – Here Miguel Indurain has a holiday home, the first market is British followed by Benelux, France and Italy, Benidorm has a network of 139 kilometers of interconnected and safe cycle paths, and today he cuts another ribbon: here a new test takes place of the Cyclocross World Cup. Three-year agreement between Benidorm Tourism and Flanders Classic, the company that organizes the entire cross circuit, precisely to enhance this destination as the new cycling capital in Spain.

TEST – Not only the winter retreats of the 18 WorldTour teams, which are all around here in the space of 50 kilometres: the World Cup wants to launch Benidorm into the orbit of city that organizes world sporting events. Two weeks before the cross-country World Championships in Holland, this is the last test for the two giants, the Belgian Wout Van Aert and the Dutch Mathieu Van der Poel. So far the Flemish has beaten his rival with 8 victories to 1. There is also the world champion, the British Tom Pidcock, who however will not race in the World Championship. Tomorrow they will find a very fast street circuit, spread over two parks in the city centre. A few obstacles, some gravel, more gravel than cyclocross, also because it doesn’t rain here and therefore we won’t see the muddy faces of Northern Europe. But that doesn’t count: Benidorm is yet another example of how the bicycle is the best tourist vehicle for the area. Two city parks are enough to keep people entertained. Tomorrow there will be 15 thousand spectators, all paying, tickets sold out for some time. And a few meters from the finish there is a very wide road that climbs, climbs, climbs: it’s called Avenida del re Giacomo I. Here Gianni Bugno won the 1992 Road World Championship. Thirty years ago, but the locals if you remember it, yes.