8 BENITES Head and heart in taking over the team especially in the second part of the race, which became much more difficult.

6,5 LAUDON Decisive flashes, defensive presence, but also some unproductive moments in a tough, angular and dirty game.

7,5 MERCHANT He removes many fire chestnuts especially in the first part of the competition with a series of triples that outline and simplify the route.

6 D’ALESSANDRO Two fouls very early and an uphill game even for the team that suffers a lot when the Bolzano player has to sit down.

7,5 STAUTHMAN Very solid match with few mistakes and a lot of substance in the complicated moments also accompanied by good readings.

6 RAGAGNIN He bangs around a lot on defense and sometimes isn’t rewarded and lucky, then on offense he loses a couple of tasty handles.

7,5 BROGLE Another of those who when he’s not on the pitch you immediately notice it and it doesn’t matter how many he puts in, but the whole big side dish.

6 ROSSI This time he struggles a bit to keep the correct pace that Benites manages better. And then there are two bad free mistakes at the end.

6,5 PERONI After Piombino’s hangover in attack he sacrifices himself in defense and with interesting results even when he has to mark Chiera who, for half the time, remains anesthetized. Quite normal that he then has a hard time finding space and a basket on the other side.

7,5 COACH SQUARE A very difficult match brought home when it was legitimate to fear the worst. An important signal of authority and awareness, but also a half alarm bell especially in the presence of those who, as expected, defend very hard and hands on each other.