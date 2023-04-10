A little too passive on his return game, the Frenchman then served for the match but, once again too wait-and-see, he did not take advantage of the new balls and let his opponent come back to 5-5. Under the gaze of Sébastien Grosjean and Paul-Henri Mathieu, Bonzi broke again after a game where the two men sent heavy. Thanks to a magnificent counter, he took the lead again to serve a second time for the match. This time, he took matters into his own hands and therefore offered himself the right to challenge in the second round nothing less than the double title holder, Stefanos Tsitsipas.