It wasn’t perfect, but close. Opposed this Monday to the Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles (43rd) in the first round of the Masters 1000 of Monte-Carlo, Benjamin Bonzi released a big match to reach the second round.
In the first set, Lionel Zimbler’s protege simply delivered a course of play on clay. Between power shots, cushioning, going to the net, using the geometry of the court and good coverage, it was all there. Zapata Miralles couldn’t do anything, except count the points that paraded in favor of his opponent.
A disputed end to the game
The Spaniard rebelled well at the start of the second set by making a quick break to lead 2-0, but Bonzi reacted perfectly by immediately picking up. In full swing against an opponent who was starting to spin, he allowed himself a second break in a game where Zapata Miralles was still leading 40-15. In the process, Bonzi immediately stifled Zapata Miralles’ comeback attempts to confirm at 5-3.
A little too passive on his return game, the Frenchman then served for the match but, once again too wait-and-see, he did not take advantage of the new balls and let his opponent come back to 5-5. Under the gaze of Sébastien Grosjean and Paul-Henri Mathieu, Bonzi broke again after a game where the two men sent heavy. Thanks to a magnificent counter, he took the lead again to serve a second time for the match. This time, he took matters into his own hands and therefore offered himself the right to challenge in the second round nothing less than the double title holder, Stefanos Tsitsipas.