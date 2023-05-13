Benjamin Diez, after the title of French champion in Tours: “We couldn’t do better”

Zeljko Coric, setter and captain of Tours: “We deserved this title, we were first in the regular season, we won the Coupe de France, that’s normal. We know how to win titles after the season we had. We were super focused (this Saturday), hyper motivated, but not burnt out in this motivation. We kept our lucidity in the important moments, we made the difference. This year until then we were never complete, for once in the final we were all there. (about pressure) Instead of pressure, I say it’s a mission. The club is super ambitious, and when you are in a club like that, the goal is the titles. »