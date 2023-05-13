Benjamin Diez, after the title of French champion in Tours: “We couldn’t do better”

Benjamin Diez, libero from Tours: “We expected everything, a crazy match, we finally won 4 sets to 0. We finished the season as we hoped, it’s perfect. We were all a bit mentally tough. Yesterday (Friday) we talked, we had a good practice, and we arrived today (SATURDAY) with something we haven’t had lately. We couldn’t do better than two titles (with the Coupe de France)that’s why I came, and I’m leaving on this, I’m so happy (he arrived from Paris this season and will play in Belchatow, Poland the next). »
Zeljko Coric, setter and captain of Tours: “We deserved this title, we were first in the regular season, we won the Coupe de France, that’s normal. We know how to win titles after the season we had. We were super focused (this Saturday), hyper motivated, but not burnt out in this motivation. We kept our lucidity in the important moments, we made the difference. This year until then we were never complete, for once in the final we were all there. (about pressure) Instead of pressure, I say it’s a mission. The club is super ambitious, and when you are in a club like that, the goal is the titles. »
Dmytro Teryomenko, central de Tours: “I’m very happy, because it was very difficult. In the first match we lose very quickly, waiting a week for the revenge was very complicated. We played very well today, it was my last match for Tours and leaving with two trophies is a pleasure. »
Marcelo Fronckowiak, Tours coach: “I am happy, proud, and once again congratulations to the players, a difficult group to manage, with a lot of injuries, absences… We were able to rebuild ourselves, we played and lost against Chaumont in this room on a Friday evening (October 7), on Sunday morning we were there to train and there was already a feeling of revenge. I think Mr Prandi should also be congratulated (the Chaumont coach), his trajectory, his way of managing volleyball, his passion, he greatly inspires the new generation of coaches. »