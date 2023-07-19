Benjamin Mendy, found not guilty of rape and sexual assault, signs to FC Lorient

Benjamin Mendy leaving Chester court on July 14, 2023. OLI SCARFF / AFP

The summer transfer market for football clubs often holds surprises, and the signing of Benjamin Mendy at FC Lorient, Wednesday July 19, is a big one. The side, who celebrated his 29th birthday two days ago, signed up with the Breton club for two seasons, while he was still in court less than a week ago, for the end of his trial in England for rape and attempted rape.

“After having satisfied the traditional medical examination, Benjamin Mendy, world champion 2018, quadruple winner of the Premier League under the colors of Manchester City and French champion of Ligue 1 with Monaco in particular, comes to reinforce the workforce of Lorient for this new season “writes FC Lorient in a press release published on Wednesday, when the news was totally unexpected.

Recognized not guilty, Friday July 14, of rape and attempted rape, Mendy was free to engage with any club since the end of his contract, in June, with the English club Manchester City. But still it was necessary that a team reach out to him, while many uncertainties weigh on his physical form and his ability to play again at the highest level. His last match dates back to August 15, 2021, against Tottenham, in the Premier League, with the Citizens.

A risky bet for FC Lorient

A few days later, Mendy was indicted. He will be arrested ten times in total, for eight charges of rape, one of attempted rape and one of sexual assault, against seven different women, between 2018 and 2021. Placed in pre-trial detention in August 2021, he is suspended by Manchester City and will not be released until January 2022, benefiting from a release under judicial supervision pending trial.

This lasted four months, and the first verdict, last January, found him not guilty of six charges of rape and sexual assault. At the end of June, the jury reconvened in court in Chester, in the north west of England, to try a charge of rape and attempted rape against the full-back, respectively against a 24-year-old woman. years in October 2020 and against another 29 years in 2018.

Once again, the former Manchester City player has been released. His relief as he left court was accompanied by messages of support on social media from other football players. The publication of Vinicius, Real Madrid striker, has been liked by many professional footballers. Just like that of Memphis Depay, player of Atlético de Madrid, who wonders: “Who will be responsible for the damage caused to his name? How will he revive his career? ».

Benjamin Mendy will not have waited long before finding a club. FC Lorient, which therefore recruited him for two seasons, is taking a risky bet. The left side has not played for two years and, despite his status as a former international (10 caps) and world champion, nothing says that he will find the level of Ligue 1. In terms of image, the Breton club knows that this signing could be detrimental to him. The announcement of the arrival of the side was already much criticized on social networks this Wednesday.

