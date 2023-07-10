Benjamin Mendy heard Monday during his second trial

Benjamin Mendy’s second trial enters its final part this Monday in the Chester court, with the hearing of the French defender. This should start around 11:30 a.m. (French time). This trial concerns two sexual offenses – an attempted rape and a rape, which allegedly took place at his home, in 2018 and 2020 respectively -, of which he remains accused in England. Mendy should first be heard by the prosecutor, Benjamin Aina. The latter has so far been less offensive in his speeches than his predecessor during the first trial, Timothy Cray, who called the 2018 world champion a “predator”. But, even if he therefore showed caution, Aina, through his very meticulous analysis of the various testimonies that peppered the hearing, constantly highlighted the coherence of the story of the two complainants. Mendy will therefore have to be convincing on Monday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

