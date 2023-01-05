The Algerian dominates in the middle and is among the most constant in terms of performance: the club is working on signing

Fourty nine. Three. Thirteen. The trio on Algiers came out yesterday afternoon: Ismael Bennacer in Salerno was the best AC Milan player for passes completed (49), tackles won (3) and steals (13). All right, he’s a central midfielder (and that helps) but being the best in construction and defense isn’t for everyone. Bennacer didn’t play the game of his life or even the game of the year, but he’s as constant as few others. If you want to predict the outcome of any Milan match, bet on Ismael above 6: he always plays, never makes a mistake and keeps the team going. In this championship, 16 appearances out of 16, 13 as owner and 3 substitutes from the bench. Two, against Sampdoria and Verona, essential to get the game going from the Rossoneri side.

average vote — In the first 15 games of the season, not by chance, there were only two Milan players with an average score of 6.5: Ismael and Maignan, who however played less. Salerno confirmed the trend. Bennacer played in front of the defense – it was one of those matches in which Pioli asks Tonali to live in the trocar-, he played the play and checked the invitations of Vilhena and the other grenades who were trying to attack the Milan defense. Salernitana has long been modest but Ismael has never suffered.

renewal — Milan fans naturally expect all of this to continue beyond 2024, when his contract expires. The renewal is the second most complex of the Milan winter – Leao doesn’t fight – but there is a common desire to stay together. Maldini and Massara also spoke about it with Enzo Raiola, Bennacer’s new agent, and will discuss it again in the coming weeks. See also Palomino, the Atalanta player positive for doping - Sport - Football

