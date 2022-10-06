Ismaël BennacerAC Milan midfielder, spoke to the microphones of ‘Sky‘at the end of Chelsea-Milanmatch valid for the 3rd day of the Champions League 2022-2023 held in ‘Stamford Bridge‘. Here, then, are his statements. “We didn’t put the right spirit and desire that we always have. Games like this are played on details. Now we have to raise our heads as we always do. Work harder and play a completely different kind of game. These games can make us better: we have to take the negative and turn it into a positive. Defeats are part of our path. Now it will be up to us to manage this good between Saturday and next Tuesday “. The Rossoneri’s post-match report cards according to our editorial team >>>