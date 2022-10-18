Home Sports Benzema Ballon d’Or: story of an “uncomfortable” King
Sports

Benzema Ballon d’Or: story of an “uncomfortable” King

by admin
Benzema Ballon d’Or: story of an “uncomfortable” King

Benzema, striker of Real Madrid, an enemy of PSG, was crowned at the Stade de France. From Algerian origins to the Valbuena case: a bomber not loved by everyone

At first glance, it almost seems obvious. But in reality, that it was Karim Benzema who won the Ballon d’Or, welcomed as a Roi in Paris, it was by no means obvious. And not so much because the Real Madrid star was awarded at PSG – the two clubs are bitter rivals -, but above all because until just over a year ago, it would have been almost unthinkable to imagine that France, football and not only that, he would have unrolled the red carpet to consecrate him as the absolute star of world football and consequently ambassador of the “grandeur” of the homeland. Because after all, the history between Benzema and his country has never been a calm river.

See also  Folorunsho mezzala or behind the tip? Rastelli hides his Pordenone

You may also like

Schroder will have thumb surgery to miss 3-4...

Maignan, the injury and when he returns: “I...

Benzema wins the Ballon d’Or: a career full...

Summary of Women’s Football Study Abroad: Yang Shuhui...

Sun Minghui 16 assists, new aid, 28 points,...

Seria A. Lecce-Fiorentina 1-1, Ceesay and Kouame

Famous: Dream Chaser will exercise player option, his...

Lecce, Baroni: “I’ll take this draw after a...

Nainggolan smokes on the bench: suspended from Antwerp

Italian (Sky): “Kouamé does extraordinary things. Jovic? Here’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy