At first glance, it almost seems obvious. But in reality, that it was Karim Benzema who won the Ballon d’Or, welcomed as a Roi in Paris, it was by no means obvious. And not so much because the Real Madrid star was awarded at PSG – the two clubs are bitter rivals -, but above all because until just over a year ago, it would have been almost unthinkable to imagine that France, football and not only that, he would have unrolled the red carpet to consecrate him as the absolute star of world football and consequently ambassador of the “grandeur” of the homeland. Because after all, the history between Benzema and his country has never been a calm river.