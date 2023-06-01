Benzema is toying with a move to Saudi Arabia

World footballer Karim Benzema could move to Saudi Arabia as the next superstar after Cristiano Ronaldo. According to consistent media reports, the 35-year-old Frenchman has received an offer from Master al-Ittihad worth millions, as reported by the Spanish newspaper “AS”, among others.

Reuters/Pablo Morano



Accordingly, the striker from Real Madrid should get a two-year contract and earn 100 million euros per season. The top scorer has already informed his club. Benzema wants to speak to Real President Florentino Perez again this Thursday, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote. Benzema’s contract with the royals expires at the end of June, and an extension seems questionable.