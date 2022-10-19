the character

Almost time is up Karim Benzema gets his hands on his Golden Ball and yet, as late as it is, there is no better time.

The most significant and decisive player currently on the field is 34 years old, the oldest in the history of the trophy. He is in the eleventh nomination, he has never shown up at the ceremony before because he has always been aware that he has no chance: he was too bad to win. Now he finally does it, he is number one, he takes the most coveted recognition for footballers, the only one delivered on an individual level and he succeeds after a stellar season.

He succeeds before the new generation made up of Haaland and Mbappé occupies the prize awarded by “France Football”, he succeeds close to a World Cup in which he is the face of France, one of the stars of Qatar 2022, an edition that has a great need to shine beyond the problems it brings with it. He succeeds and says: “This is the people’s Golden Ball”, it is true, Benzema was ousted from the establishment and remained on the street. For an eternity.

It seems impossible that it will happen to him. Not only voted best, but even the face of someone considered unseemly, if not delinquent, who instead becomes so reliable as to be worth a poster. Benzema is the face of the reigning world champion national team.

Title won in his absence because in 2018 the name alone was synonymous with troubles and scandals, with trials (later archived) and suspects and “sexy tape”. Heavy stuff he wasn’t able to counter, but had the audacity to ignore and the talent to disown, one action after another. He continued to play, always a little further ahead, more and more fundamental for Real Madrid, more and more committed to finding the door, to leave the signature and after endless goals and numbers and feats he arrived at the golden evening dressed as the his favorite rapper, Tupac.

As another character defined as bad and dead at 25 due to a showdown that is still not entirely clear. Round glasses with double frame, shirt with a black collar, pret style, and closed by a button in the center, long beard. They applaud him as it has never happened in his home: from Bron, a district of Lyon with a majority of immigrant residents, a place that over the decades has overcome various social disparities, however, in the time of Benzema as a child, it was a heap of streets where people quarreled often, in Paris as a conqueror. The striker had to be the most considered already in 2021 instead Messi took the seventh Golden Ball, a tribute to his career. If football hadn’t bowed to glory, Benzema would have found himself king without a kingdom. Only a year ago the homeland struggled to love him, now he adores him.

On the red carpet with his son, sitting in front of his putative father Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid whom Benzema defines as “one of the family”, on the stage with his mother, awarded by Zidane and blessed by Ronaldo, the phenomenon: “I had two models in life, Zizou and Ronaldo and I look at them here and I look at this Golden Ball that I worked so hard for and I think about when I was a child and I dreamed of it. It was hard never to be called up for the national team and not stop believing in it, it was hard, at times very hard for me and for those around me. I am proud of my path and I enjoy the moment ». That’s the right one. –

