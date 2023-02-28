The striker wanted to vindicate what he achieved last year after not winning The Best

The award to Leo Messi has stung a lot in Madrid

Karim Benzema does not seem to agree with the final result of The Best award that went to the hands of Leo Messi, winner of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, an appointment in which he scored seven goals and provided two assists. The Argentine led his team to its third World Championship. ANDThe Real Madrid striker understands that he deserved the award taking into account what he published on his Instagram account. He posted a screenshot of another account in which they remembered everything he had won in 2022.

Benzema, current Ballon d’Or, could not beat the Argentine player despite the fact that last season he won the Spanish League, the Champions League, the Spanish Super Cup and the European Cup. He scored 44 goals and 15 assists last year but adding together the entire year 2022 reaches 63 goals and 23 assists.

In Madrid it has stung a lot that they did not give The Best to Messi, to the point that Alaba was insulted in networks for having previously voted for the captain of Argentina. A reaction to the election that he also had to explain through the networks. “In the wake of the FIFA The Best Awards. The Austrian National Team decided the votes for this award as a team, not just me. Anyone on the staff was empowered to vote and so we proceeded. Everyone knows, and especially Karim, how much I admire him, as well as his performances. And I have already said on several occasions that for me he is the best striker in the world; that he still is. Without a doubt,” he wrote.