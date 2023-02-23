TORINO. We eat orange peel with the captain in his house on the hill. A memorable sun beats down from the windows, and the city seems forgotten down there by an inspired but distracted creator. How are you, Beppe? “Good but not great.”

Just over a year ago, on February 15, 2022, Beppe Furino he was hit by a fatal cerebral hemorrhage. “Dad had all sorts of complications, and at one point the doctors prepared us for the worst.