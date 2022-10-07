At the end of the match valid for the 32nd final of the Italian Cup between Modena and Sassuolo, Berardi had violated Article 4 paragraph 1 of the Sports Justice Code by attempting to attack in the square in front of the ‘Braglia’ stadium a Modenese fan who , along with other supporters, had insulted both the Sassuolo player and his family. The attack was averted by the intervention of a member of Modena and some security officers. The FIGC prosecutor, Giuseppe Chinè, had therefore opened a proceeding against the player and acquired a video of the episode broadcast on the web. (HANDLE).