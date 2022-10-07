The parties reached an agreement to close the affair that took place after the Coppa Italia match in August
The story of the attempted attack by Domenico Berardi against a Modena fan after the insults received at the end of a Coppa Italia match on 8 August ended with a plea bargain between the parties.
Following the agreement between the parties, informs the FIGC, Berardi was sanctioned with a fine of three thousand euros to be donated to the ‘Polivalente San Vito’ association.
At the end of the match valid for the 32nd final of the Italian Cup between Modena and Sassuolo, Berardi had violated Article 4 paragraph 1 of the Sports Justice Code by attempting to attack in the square in front of the ‘Braglia’ stadium a Modenese fan who , along with other supporters, had insulted both the Sassuolo player and his family. The attack was averted by the intervention of a member of Modena and some security officers. The FIGC prosecutor, Giuseppe Chinè, had therefore opened a proceeding against the player and acquired a video of the episode broadcast on the web. (HANDLE).
6 October – 16:17
© breaking latest news