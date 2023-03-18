Atalanta returned to success, beating Empoli 2-1 despite suffering and returns to -3 from the Champions area. Sassuolo also climbs again, beating Spezia (1-0) and hitting its fourth consecutive success, definitively pulls itself out of the fight for salvation and projects itself towards Europe. The challenge is decided by a penalty from Berardi.

Atalanta-Empoli

The race was anything but simple. Atalanta’s approach was furious, 58 seconds were enough to see the first opportunity: Pasalic tried the turn from the height of the spot, but the ball went high. But it was Empoli who took the lead on a lucky rebound in the area: in the 44th minute Ebuehi took care of unlocking the score al Gewiss stage. ua cold shower for the nerazzurrialso blocked in the second half: the double chance not exploited by Caputo was a slap in the face for the Nerazzurri who had the strength to find a draw with De Roonwho entered Ruggeri’s cross at the right time. After 1-1 there was only one team on the field, with Gasperini’s gang who pushed until they found a 2-1 with Hojlund, who came on for Zapata: a lightning-fast turn in the small area, unstoppable for Perisan. In the final, Gasperini’s team also looked for the third goal, but Perisan put his gloves on both Lookman and Hojlund.

Sassuolo-Spezia

In the first half Sassuolo is stopped first by the crossbar and then from Dragowski’s parades. The turning point in the match came in the 24th minute of the second half, when Amian committed a hand ball in the area which, after being reviewed at the Var, was punished by Ghersini with a penalty. Berardi appears from the spot and signs the 1-0 despite Dragowski’s touch. Two minutes later, the newcomer Frattesi enters the area after a decisive percussion but shoots high from a good position with his left foot. Only the hosts were on the pitch and Harroui almost hit the post in the 35th minute with a nice right-footed shot from outside.

In full recovery, Consigli makes a great save on Caldara but the action was marred by an initial handball. It will be the Ligurians’ only chance in the second half, with the result that will never change. Sassuolo scores an important victory – the fourth in a row – which allows them to climb to ninth place and two points away from the Conference League area. Spezia, on the other hand, remains in fourth-last position, +5 above the relegation zone.