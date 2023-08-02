Berardi is back on the market, Milan on Veliz

It’s the transfer market for hunting strikers. Juve insists with Chelsea for the exchange between Vlahovic and LukakuInter tightens the time for Scam (West Ham), Roma ask Atletico Madrid for a discount MorataMilan insists on the Argentine striker Suitcasewhile Napoli prefer to lock down their bombers Osimhen e Raspadori. The novelty is Domenico’s return to the market Berardifollowed by Lazio for months.

Lazio on Berardi, but the “Luis Alberto case” explodes

The Sassuolo striker was very clear during the presentation of the neroverde team for the 23/24 season: “There are many young players but I’m sure we’ll do well… if I’ll be here, because I don’t know if I’ll stayThe CEO Carnevali declared: “I hope it’s a joke, but the transfer market is long… Let’s see what happens, because something can happen every day“. Lazio awaits developments and reiterates the “full harmony in the management of the market and the unity of purpose” between the president Claudio Lotito and Maurizio Sarri. But first they must resolve the case Luis Alberto. The Spaniard missed the double training session perhaps due to the non-payment of an old bonus (not recognized by Lotito) of 140,000 euros. The “Wizard” could end up on the market soon. Meanwhile it faded away Djibi Sowsold by Eintrach Frankfurt to Sevilla for 14 million.

Juve: Lukaku-Vlahovic exchange, Kessie prefers the Premier

The negotiation between Juventus and Chelsea for the exchange between Romelu Lukaku and Dusan Vlahovic. I Blues however they have opened up to the possible arrival of the Serbian attacker, but there is still a difference on the balance. The negotiation goes ahead on the basis of an exchange with compensation of 30-40 million in favor of Juve. However, the bianconeri are asking for a higher figure both for the different salary and for the difference in age of the two players. Barcelona want to give up Frank Kessie, and Allegri gave a positive opinion for the negotiation. But the midfielder awaits a call from the Premier League. On the transfer front, Al-Hilal is interested in the Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro.

Inter: steps forward for Scamacca, Sommer gets complicated

Meanwhile, Inter have a strong advantage in the race to Gianluca Scamacca. Negotiations are underway with West Ham and work is underway for an agreement of 25 million in the fixed part and 5 in bonuses. Instead, the purchase of the Swiss goalkeeper is complicated Yann Sommer. “There is a desire on the part of the player but we have to protect Bayern Munich’s interests,” said coach Thomas Tuchel.

Rome: wants a discount on Morata and aims at Arnautovic and Marcos Leonardo

Roma need a striker. Sfumato Scamacca, now the sporting director Tiago Pinto is asking Atletico Madrid for a discount to get Alvaro Morata. Diego Simeone however does not intend to sell him: “He is a very important player. His characteristics are unique and none of our other forwards have them”. The Giallorossi are testing the waters with Bologna for Marko Arnautovic and are on the trail of Marcos Leonardo del Santos who has already given the go-ahead to move to the capital.

An Argentinian striker for Milan

Milan insists on the Argentine striker Alejo Veliz. However, the AC Milan club could present a lower first offer than the value of Rosario Central’s 15 million euro clause. There is also interest in the young striker from Turin and that of the English side Nottingham Forest. The Rossoneri can sign Veliz because he has freed himself up as a non-EU player (the one initially occupied by Loftus-Cheek) after the change in regulation which made English players equivalent to EU players. Stay for sale Charles De Ketelaere the price is 28 million. For “CDK” interest from Aston Villa and PSV Eindhoven, but also Marseille and Real Sociedad.

Osimhen and armored Raspadori from Naples

While the negotiations for the renewal of the contract continue Victor OsimhenNapoli announced the extension of that of Giacomo Raspadoriwhich will remain in the shadow of Vesuvius until 2028. As for the Nigerian forward, the player’s agent and the president Aurelio de Laurentiis will meet shortly to finalize the last details.

Hojlund: record transfer for Atalanta

The transfer will be made official shortly Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta to Manchester United outright. The Danish center forward born in 2003, 34 appearances and 10 goals in the only season in Bergamo after arriving from Sturm Graz for 17 million last summer. The total deal is 85 million, 10 of which in bonuses. Atalanta have sold the midfielder on a permanent basis Marco Carraro at Spal.