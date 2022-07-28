Mede’s Albanian bomber: «Twice close to the Azzurri, no agreement» He will play in Piedmont. “Is it too expensive?” I’m not a hypocrite, whoever makes it must be paid “

Oltjan Berberi, with a suitcase full of 235 goals, moves to Piedmont, in the Rg Ticino, club of Excellence, based in Romentino, in the province of Novara. The Albanian bomber, who has been living in Mede for years, was very close to Pavia in this summer market, but the negotiations ran aground on the most beautiful. «It all seemed done, then we didn’t agree. Pavia also called me last year, but it didn’t come to be defined – says Berberi – I don’t like being hypocritical, some players have certain economic parameters. Also because they are the ones from whom we expect the most, and if things do not go the right way, they are the first to be questioned “, declares, frankly, the 36-year-old striker almost always” snubbed “by football from Pavia. .

Arriving in Mede at the age of 12, Berberi began his football journey in the youth teams in the Medese, then rose to the top in the Sale, with which he immediately won the Promotion tournament. In his career, the Albanian bomber has won five championships, relentless in the penalty area. In our province, he wore the Lomellina jersey alone for two seasons, in Excellence, between 2015 and 2017: «I traveled a lot, and I have many good memories of the places where I played. Among the most recent experiences, I found myself very well with Lomellina and Busto ». The fact of never having landed in the professionals is a small regret for Berberi, who has collected his tally of goals between Serie D and Excellence: «I would have liked to measure myself in the professionals, but I’m happy with what I did. There was a chance with the Biellese, at the time in C2, but then it faded. As a young man I scored less, and a striker is mainly considered for the goals he scores. Now I have another maturity and experience, I know very well the movements I have to do and I have a lot of confidence in my qualities ».

Two masters

Among the many coaches he met along the way, Mede’s bomber indicates the two technicians he was most fond of: «Stefano Civeriati and Fabrizio Viassi were two teachers for me, I had them for several seasons, they taught me a lot». Berberi has also created an excellent relationship with Mr. Giacomotti, now at Voghe, with whom he shared his first season in Lomellina: «Giacomotti is a trained coach and he knows how to manage players well. He amazes me that he has been out of football for several years, but often the coaches who bring the sponsors go on, to the detriment of skills. I’m happy for the excellent season he did with Voghera, and I wish him sincere good luck for the future ».

Now for Berberi, fresh from a season of 19 goals with Lazzate, the doors of the Piedmontese Excellence are opening with the Rg Ticino, which aims to recover Serie D after relegation: “The ambitions to go up are there, but it will be a championship tough. As a personal goal, I score 20 goals ». –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI