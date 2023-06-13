Home » Berbr et al. tenth day in court: Thirty thousand in the referee’s pocket? No bribe, he had it for lunch
Berbr et al. tenth day in court: Thirty thousand in the referee’s pocket? No bribe, he had it for lunch

Another key statement in the case related to the former vice-chairman of the FAČR, Roman Berber. On Monday morning, a man who was one of Berbra’s closest spoke about influencing referees and embezzling money from the Pilsen Regional Football Association. Roman Rogoz, the former sports director of Vyšehrad, however, denied all guilt. Some of his statements did not match the statement from the preliminary proceedings, and he shocked those present the most by explaining why referee Tomáš Grímm received CZK 30,000 after the match between Vyšehrad and Ústí nad Orlicí (2:0). “I gave him thirty thousand as a board allowance. Maybe it was a lot, but I didn’t mean it as a bribe,” Rogoz recounted.

