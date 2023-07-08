Berdych praises the cooperation with Lehečka and predicts a promising future for him

After four years, Tomáš Berdych returned to Wimbledon, where he played in the final in 2010, and in the role of consultant helps the current Czech tennis number one Jiří Leheček. The former world number four praises how the 21-year-old native of Mladá Boleslav has fit into the team, and believes that Lehečka has a promising future. In addition to passing on knowledge and experience, he is also happy to help him with service matters. He told reporters that he had changed in many ways after the end of his career.

