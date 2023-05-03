Bergamo players leap to the Champions League – breaking latest news

Of Marina Belotti

Atalanta surpasses the Milanese in the standings who are busy at 21. Three goals from a corner kick, Spezia embroiled in the fight for relegation

There was no shortage of emotions between Atalanta and Spezia, one of the many matches of this midweek championship day, in which the fight for a place in the Champions League intersects with that for salvation. With the victory, the Bergamo players make an important leap, reaching 58 points ahead of the Milanese players (HERE the ranking).

The Ligurians, on the other hand, feel Verona breathing down their necks who face Inter this evening and start with a bang: ahead at the first opportunity with Gyasi, served by Bastoni who wins a rebound with Scalvini. The rhythms are not very fast, but Atalanta, after a wasted opportunity by Koopmeiners who shoots a ball rejected by Dragowski into the corner, still equalize with a shot by De Roon following a corner kick.

Corner kicks are the curse of Spezia because also the second goal, at the beginning of the second half, by Zappacosta with a shot from the edge and then that of 3-1 by Muriel, they arrive the same way. There is still time for an Atalanta crossbar hit by Zappacosta and for the goal that deludes the Ligurians, scored by Bourabia who doesn’t take away the 3 fundamental points from the Bergamo players.