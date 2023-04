The Bergamo players beat AS Roma 3:1 in the playoffs of the 31st round of the Italian league and in seventh place in the table came close to the cup positions with a difference of two points. The visitors lost for the first time after three wins and complicated the fight for the Champions League. Portuguese coach José Mourinho’s men, who led the side in their 100th jubilee game, dropped to fifth in the table, a point behind reigning champions AC Milan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook