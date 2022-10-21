the character

“Luckily Scirea passed the ball to Tardelli, otherwise who knows where I would have thrown it.” So Beppe Bergomi, Inter and National champion, recalled, as guest of honor at the Sociale di Stradella for “Sportiva a Teatro”, the 1982 World Cup final, won by the Azzurri. The “Uncle” was 18 years old and played the third game of the tournament (“Bearzot had the courage to call me, for me he was a second father”, he said), becoming the youngest Italian player to win a world championship : «Everyone in that group took off his own to give it to the others, I felt safe because on the field with me were Dino Zoff, Gaetano Scirea and Paolo Rossi, a beautiful person – said the former Nerazzurri captain -. Even today we have a chat where we talk every day ».

Impossible for Bergomi not to remember the return trip from Madrid and the historic game of scopone on the plane between Bearzot, the President of the Republic, Sandro Pertini, Zoff and Franco Causio: “Pertini gave us even more positive energy to win the World Cup” added. The questions of the councilor Andrea Frustagli, the former pro cyclist Emanuele Bombini and the sports commentator Giampietro Boscani then touched on the long career in Inter, which began after being discarded at an audition for Milan. Bergomi recalled some coaches: Eugenio Bersellini (“He taught me the discipline and the culture of work”), Gigi Radice (“I cried when he left”), Giovanni Trapattoni (“The 5 most important years of my career”) , Gigi Simoni (“He made us understand that we were all the same and the difference was made on the pitch”). Finally, the present, with the students of the International Academy: «Each of the students has an entry key, we must be good at bringing out the best – he concluded -. They have to grow in sport, but above all as men ». The evening opened with a memory of the governor of Inter Club Stradella, Mario Filipponi, who passed away in February: “he was a sincere friend”, a tribute from Bergomi. –

Oliviero Maggi