Berlin Volleys are aiming for titles with a rejuvenated team

VPerhaps it is an advantage of the Berlin Volleys that they are such a young team this season. “You have to manage their inexperience,” says their French coach Cédric Énard: “They have to improve. And they get better with every game.”

Last year, Énard and the Volleys won the German championship for the third time in a row, according to the coach’s counting even the fourth, since for him the lead in the table if the 2020 Corona season was canceled corresponds to winning the title. Players like the Russian Sergej Grankin and the American Benjamin Patch shaped the Berlin team and their game in those years. Grankin was so commanding on the pitch, Enard says, that he sometimes took responsibility for mistakes he didn’t make, just to put his teammates at ease. Yesterday’s champions are gone – Grankin because of the war that Russian President Vladimir Putin has plunged his country into, Patch because he’s trying his hand at being an artist. Veterans like Samuel Tuia have moved on, Georg Klein has left.

“We’re a young team now and we’re still playing well,” said 23-year-old winger Marek Šotola, who literally played seven aces and a total of 22 points to his team’s 3-1 victory on Monday night, more than anyone else In four sets of 25:21, 25:22, 28:30 and 25:19 points, the volleys beat arch-rival VfB Friedrichshafen in front of 6,900 spectators in Berlin’s Max-Schmeling-Halle, possibly laying the foundation for the first game of the final series for the title that will be Énard’s last in Berlin and perhaps his last as a coach. After five years he also wants to change.

Coach Cédric Énard: “You have to manage their inexperience”
His young team, on the other hand, seems to be on the move. Counted over the years and decades, the Volleys can catch up with the final opponent of the past ten seasons, the eternal rival from Lake Constance with a total of 13 German championships. But the athletes seem to be enjoying the moment much more than the historical dimension of sport. “Against Friedrichshafen, those are always big games,” says the 2.08 meter long Šotola. The hall on Lake Constance with a thousand seats is strange, but he is looking forward to the challenge of playing there.

