Berlusconi and the jackals, Fatto, Repubblica, Micro Mega and cartoonists: the brigade of haters trampling on the memory of the Cav

It’s instinct. The instinct of beasts. The Call of the Wild: When jackals smell death, they approach. They lick their mustaches. If then the “exquisite corpse”, to put it in the game of the French surrealists, is that of Silvio Berlusconi, they come under their jaws wide open. On the day when one of the greatest protagonists of Italian political and business life sets, the serial haters dance their macabre dance. They unite the digital tribe around the cauldron of civilization.

And just on the day of greatest pain, close to the news, they show the limits of a limited humanity combined with a distorted professionalism. Points of view, we will tell each other. For readers to judge: columnists, influencers and cartoonists who have ventured into his in the last few hours character assassination they speak for themselves. Il Fatto Quotidiano yesterday from 11 in the morning practiced the moral weight throw. Marco Travaglio’s paper makes the adversary an enemy whose death is to be celebrated, and focuses on graphics to invoke the ultimate process: divine judgement.

“First of the populists, record holder of investigations from corruption to the mafia”, the sober description that accompanies the departure of the Knight. How much ingratitude: without Berlusconi how many fewer copies he would have sold the fact? And how many titles would publishing have lost? Hate is an engine that moves and sells. Among the hands armed with red-hot pen and pencil, there is no shortage of cartoonists. They never miss an opportunity to trade sarcasm for gall.

The derby is played at home between Vauro and Natangelo. The first makes his character say: “Berlusconi died, but isn’t it always the best who leave?”. The second practiced, on the eve: “B. he is in the hospital. What are the real conditions? And a little man with a shovel digs the grave and says: ‘He’s taking the field’?”. Inveterate haters and most inappropriate. In La Repubblica they summarize the Cavaliere’s judicial troubles with a not exactly respectful and guaranteeing title: “Berlusconi’s trials. IRS, bribes, mafia and partying. An endless duel with the prosecutors”.

Readers who grew up on bread and scandals should be fed lists of crimes, lists of investigations. That then very few convictions have come, they don’t care. On the same wavelength also Micro Mega, directed by Flores d’Arcais, which comes out without filters: “Phenomenology of a serial liar”, writes Pierfranco Pellizzetti. And he explains: “It would be inappropriate today to pity him for inappropriate do-gooders”. We thank you for the rest.

Even Joseph Conte he senses that it is out of place, at the moment, to take it head on with the extinct Knight. It seems that her parents push him, he brakes. He hints at keeping calm: yesterday he wouldn’t have attacked. “This is the moment of condolences, to all the people who loved him. Then, once this moment has passed, there will be space for broader political discussions on who was the main opponent of the M5S “. The anti-Berlusconi haters, from 1994 to today, have gone almost thirty years without evolving. The electrical engineer Massimo Tartaglia he was his most ferocious attacker, with that statuette thrown at his mouth in Piazza Duomo, in 2009.

But there were many digital emulators, virtual substitutes. And that television duel remains unforgettable – a tasty page in the history of TV – in which the guest of Michael SantoroBerlusconi began to dust and polish the chair on which he had been sitting Marco Travaglio. On the same masthead, the journalist Gianni Barbacetto plunges: “Berlusconi? For years he has financed Cosa Nostra and tried to save himself from trials”, with a comment that was not only lapidary and contemptuous but completely false. The Bufale.net site has dedicated itself to the debunking of another trend. The usual No Vax have in fact spread the suspicion that Berlusconi fell ill as a result of the vaccination against Covid: as a supporter of science, the Knight had undergone all the cycles of the vaccination campaign. Too bad that chronic myelomonocytic leukemia that killed him had been contracted before two years ago, that is, before getting the first vaccine dose.

The premier is addressing the haters. “To those who, even today, are pouring hatred towards him he would have replied as usual with a smile and a joke”, she wrote yesterday Giorgia Meloni, posting one of his famous videos in which Berlusconi railed against “the usual communists. The disappearance of Berlusconi marks an era that is waning. The haters will have to find new outlets and it is easy to predict that they will pour precisely on those who represent the reformists. On the other hand, Ennio Flaiano already warned: “Italians are willing to forgive everything, except talent”. Anyone who has them, in politics and in life, is warned.