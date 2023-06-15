Berlusconi dead in Italian and international newspapers and magazines: press review

The death of Silvio Berlusconi is on all the front pages of Italian newspapers, sports and more: “L’uomo delle stelle”, headlines the Gazzetta dello Sport. “I saw a king”, reads the cover of TuttoSport with the image of the former AC Milan president posing with his trophies. “Fine del Giuoco”, the headline of the Corriere dello Sport. But several international newspapers also paid homage to the former prime minister

