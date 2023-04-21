Berlusconi, new medical bulletin: ‘Slow but progressive improvement’

New bulletin issued by the Irccs San Raffaele hospital in Milan on the conditions of Silvio Berlusconi, came out last Sunday from the intensive care unit in which he had been since April 5th.

“The clinical picture of President Silvio Berlusconi appears to be slowly but progressively improving. The treatments and monitoring of organ functions continue”.

The update on the conditions of the owner of Monza and senator of Forza Italia is signed by Alberto Zangrillopersonal doctor of the former prime minister and head of the Department of Anesthesia and Intensive Care, e Fabio CiceriHead of the Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant and Oncohematology Units.

From Wednesday 5 April to Sunday 16 April 2023 Silvio Berlusconi was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan for a lung infection (pneumonia) due to chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.