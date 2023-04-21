Home » Berlusconi, new medical bulletin: ‘Slow but progressive improvement’
Sports

Berlusconi, new medical bulletin: ‘Slow but progressive improvement’

by admin
Berlusconi, new medical bulletin: ‘Slow but progressive improvement’

New bulletin issued by the Irccs San Raffaele hospital in Milan on the conditions of Silvio Berlusconi, came out last Sunday from the intensive care unit in which he had been since April 5th.

“The clinical picture of President Silvio Berlusconi appears to be slowly but progressively improving. The treatments and monitoring of organ functions continue”.

The update on the conditions of the owner of Monza and senator of Forza Italia is signed by Alberto Zangrillopersonal doctor of the former prime minister and head of the Department of Anesthesia and Intensive Care, e Fabio CiceriHead of the Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant and Oncohematology Units.

From Wednesday 5 April to Sunday 16 April 2023 Silvio Berlusconi was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan for a lung infection (pneumonia) due to chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

See also  Mitchell 21+7+7 Varan picks double double Jazz, 7 people double revenge for Pelicans_Strike_Game_NBA

You may also like

Arezzo-Pianese: visceral passion, popular pride

Trapped with three-point problems, the Guangdong men’s basketball...

Tennis: Seles assassin Günter Parche is dead

Lega Serie A supports the “ActNow” campaign of...

Clemens Riedel is a fixture at Lieberknecht

Renard must rebuild women’s France — Sportellate.it

Guan Xiaodao and Ren Jiu:Paris Zwolle is brave...

DoGa cycle path | From the Dolomites to...

FC Bayern Munich: Head coach Tuchel: No comment...

NBA Top 10 Plays Of The Night |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy