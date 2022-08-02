Rome, 2 August 2022 – Silvio Berlusconi post on its social channels “a message” and the unitary symbol of the center-right for “the six million Italians who live abroad” and are called to vote in the political elections on 25 September next. “It was we who established the Ministry for Italians in the world, we allowed them to vote to elect their representatives in the Italian Parliament – writes the Knight -. Also in these political elections you can vote – already in the coming days – the unitary list of the Right Center that bears my names, di Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini“.

Meanwhile, yesterday the center-right alliance discussed the issues of the program: autonomy, presidentialism and citizenship income are the first points that have been addressed. The leader of the League, however, also insists on the need to also indicate the names of the ministers most important before the vote. “It is right to present yourself to the Italians with at least part of the team that will govern. If, as the polls say, the center-right wins the elections and goes to the government, I will ask Meloni and Berlusconi that some important ministers – Economy, Foreign Affairs and Justice – are presented with name and surname “, Salvini reiterated to ‘Morning news‘ on Canale 5. Regarding the hypothesis of a return to the Viminale, the Carroccio secretary confirmed:” I will do what the Italians ask me to do “.