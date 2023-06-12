Berlusconi, the president who revolutionized football

Silvio Berlusconi since 1986 has intertwined his entrepreneurial and political affairs with those of football. For 31 years at the helm of Milanled to win in Italy, in Europe and in the world, then from 2018 as owner of Monza, protagonist of the climb from Serie C to A. Always with his trusted friend and right-hand man at his side Adrian Gallianieven in his last time at the stadium, on 26 August 2022, at the beginning of the Brianza players’ adventure in the top category. The purchase of Monza comes just over a year after the transfer of the Rossoneri clubhis football creature, to the mysterious cinese Li Yonghong, epilogue of the era of the ‘most successful president in the history of football’, as Berlusconi himself liked to call himself. A controversial conclusion, eight months after the preliminary contract, after two postponements because the Chinese did not have all the necessary funds.

He took a Milan on the verge of bankruptcy

Not exactly in line with the glories of the Rossoneri story of the entrepreneur who is recognized as having revolutionized the world of football, since on 20 February 1986 he took over the company on the verge of bankruptcy from Giussy Farina. At the time there was talk of political interference, of mugging the property developer Giuseppe Cabassi or the oilman Dino Armani who allegedly offered more than Berlusconi’s 15 billion lire. a rescue, “a matter of the heart” the Knight always said than in 30 years he spent over one billion euros for Milan and won 29 trophiesmarking a ‘pre’ and a ‘post’ in Italian football, as he had done with TV and as he would have done with politics.

Football as a show, the club as a company

Berlusconi introduces the idea of ​​football as a show. At the first meeting he lands with the team by helicopter at the Arena with the Cavalcade of the Valkyries, asks for reinforced jerseys like in football to intimidate the opponents, and is satisfied with the acrylic ones, with more television colours. On the stage of the Manzoni theater he became president on 24 March ’86, set aside the Rossoneri icon Gianni Rivera e organizes the club as its advertising and tv companies, with a marketing division, new for Serie A. Winning while having fun is the mission. “We must become the most successful club in the world” he announced in the summer of 1987 at a convention at the castle of Pomerio. Skeptics will reconsider.

The Dutch and Sacchi on the bench, then Capello

There will be dramatic moments, the night in Marseille, the final in Istanbul, up to Calciopoli. Among the glorious ones, the first Scudetto comeback against Napoli in 1988, the Intercontinental Cup in Tokyo in 1989, the Champions Cup won against Barcelona in 1994 or the Champions League final with Juventus in 2003. For the “Knight”, the coach is above all a motivator. He immediately thinks of the Milan basketball coach, Dan Peterson. He chooses Arrigo Sacchi (1987-91), who had eliminated Milan from the Italian cup with a B team, Parma. Also thanks to the Dutch Gullit, Rijkaard and Van Bastenintuition pays off, like the promotion from Polisportiva Mediolanum (project archived after 5 years) to the bench of another The new man, Fabio Capello, between ’91 and ’96. While football lands on the Mediaset networks and the patron descends into politics, entrusting the club to Ramaccioni, Braida and above all to CEO Galliani.

“Zac” sacked and Ancelotti’s farewell

In 2000 and 2001 he was fired from Milan Zaccheroni who won the Scudetto in 1998 in his first year but challenges the three-man defense dogma: he becomes the third of the 4 exonerated in the first 15 years of the Berlusconi era (after Liedholm and Tabarez, before Terim). Four defenders, a half striker and two strikers, the president orders. Ancelotti (2001-09) wins everything with a 4-3-2-1 and leaves when Berlusconi blames him for the lost championship. After a year also leaves Leonardodue to “incompatibility” with the Rossoneri’s n.1, who claims the “17 consecutive passes” of his Edilnord, suggests formations and cuts vitriolic jokes.

Max Allegri (scudetto 2011 and Italian Super Cup 2012) he is the first of three sacked since 2014, in addition to the rookies Seedorf and Pippo Inzaghi. The feeling is poor with Mihajlovic and Montella, the last one to win a title, the Italian Super Cup against Juventus. It is no longer the Milan of crazy spending (the 64 billion lire for Lentini in ’92 or the 31 million euros for Nesta in 2002), of the historic captains Baresi and Maldini, and of the golden balls, from Van Basten to Weah, from Papin to Baggio, from Shevchenko to Ronaldinho. The latest Rossoneri Ballon d’Or is Kakà, his sale in 2009 marks the turning point: until then Berlusconi always makes up for it, then it becomes impossible to resist the temptations. Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva leave.

Barbara Berlusconi and Galliani. Then the Chinese

In society, frictions begin between Barbara Berlusconi and Galliani. In 2013, the president also appointed his daughter as vice president, the two-headed Milan was born, which can no longer depend on Fininvest. Barbara builds Casa Milan and focuses on her own stadium but the project stalls (Il Cavaliere has always been against the demolition of the San Siro), while partners are being sought, especially in the East. The negotiation with Bee Taechaubol does not take off, the one with the Chinese is twisted, between consortiums that fall apart and deposits from the Virgin Islands, to postpone the closing twice by circumventing the limits on the export of capital imposed by Beijing. Berlusconi’s lawyer, Ghedini, also goes to the prosecutor’s office to demonstrate to the magistrates the lawful origin of the funds. Finally a They need a 303 million euro bridging loan from Elliott, which in the space of a few months will take over from the defaulting Chinese. It is no longer the Milan of dreams, but in 2022 they win the Scudetto while Monza lands in Serie A, where Berlusconi can finally see (but only on TV) the derby between his “two loves”.