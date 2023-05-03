Bernard Lapasset, former president of the French and international rugby federations, is dead

The former president of the French Rugby Federation, and then president of the Olympic and Paralympic Ambition association, Bernard Lapasset, in June 2015 in Lausanne. FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

The former president of the French Rugby Federation (FFR) Bernard Lapasset died on Tuesday May 2 around 10 p.m., the FFR announced on Wednesday morning.

Bernard Lapasset, who also chaired the International Rugby Federation (IRB, now World Rugby) and framed Paris’s bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics, was 75.

Le Tarbais, a former customs inspector, entered the FFR’s steering committee in the mid-1980s, before succeeding Albert Ferrasse in 1991 as president of the body, a position he held until 2008. He thus participated in the organization of the Rugby World Cup in France in 2007. He then held the presidency of the International Rugby Federation from 2008 to 2016.

“France loses with the death of Bernard Lapasset a great lover of sport and one of its best historical ambassadors”, reacted the Minister of Sports, Amelie Oudea-Castera. Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris Games Organizing Committee, saluted “an exceptional sports leader”. “Epicurean, altruistic and benevolent… I measure how lucky I was to grow up alongside him. His passing is a huge loss.”he added.