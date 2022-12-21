Paulo Dybala will be back in a few days at Roma and it will do it with an extra weight, even if it is particularly sweet. With him he will have the world cup that also bears his signature, with the penalty kicked in the final against France. Federico Bernardeschi complimented the Giallorossi player: “When I saw Dybala on the spot, I hoped it would score because I know what it’s like to shoot and score penalties of that weight. It takes personality to take penalties like that,Paulo has all the features to take these penalties, among other things he shot it in a very similar way to mine at the European Championships“, he tells the Locker Room Chronicles Twitch channel.