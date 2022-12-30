Home Sports Bernardeschi: “I made my dreams come true, scoring for Juve is special”
Bernardeschi: “I made my dreams come true, scoring for Juve is special”

Bernardeschi: “I made my dreams come true, scoring for Juve is special”

The former Juventus player, now in MLS, spoke about his current adventure and his time at Juventus

The former soccer player Juventusnow at TorontoFederico Bernardeschispoke in an interview with the microphones of the Canadian magazine Dolce, to whom he spoke about his adventure in Canada and his past at Juventus:I feel very lucky to have been able to realize the dream I had since I was a child, especially because I understand the sacrifice it takes for a player or a kid, and also the sacrifice parents make for these kinds of dreams to come true. I know it took a lot of hard work and a lot of sacrifices to get to where I am today, but even with a lot of work and sacrifices, it’s not a given that dreams come true. I’m sorry for the teammates who didn’t make it even if they gave their all.”

I am grateful that since my arrival my teammates, my coach and MLS have given me such a warm welcome. So, it was very easy from the first moment. I appreciated the warm welcome because it’s not easy to have such a big change in life: arriving here as a new player, in a new country, was almost like a dream. I got a lot of help from my team mates and it made me feel at home from the first moment. They could easily have not given me such a warm welcome.”

“The first goal was from a penalty in Fiorentina’s match against Borussia Mönchengladbach. The second most memorable goal is the first I scored for Juventus. Scoring for that team, with all its great history, was extremely special.”

