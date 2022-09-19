EA Sports shares the list of the best MLS players on FIFA 23: Bernardeschi’s excellent exclusion stands out. Chiellini and Insigne, on the other hand …

The MLS has now been colonized by champions from perhaps the most famous foreign leagues, and in particular this year by various exponents of Italian football. From our Serie A this year came Lorenzo Insigne, Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Criscito, so the curiosity, at the publication of the FIFA 23 ratings, there was a certain curiosity to understand where they would be placed in the ranking of the best of the MLS. Now that they have been disclosed, for some there are no big surprises, for others, however, there are burning exclusions.

Top 10 MLS on FIFA 23: no Bernardeschi –

Despite having had a major impact on MLS with Toronto – in 11 games, 8 goals and 2 assists – Bernardeschi was kept out of the top 10 of the best players in the American league on FIFA 23. The former Juventus ended the season on FIFA 22 with a rating of 79 and may have been further degraded, given how his experience in Juventus ended. Or, in the best of cases, he may have maintained an overall of 79 but was excluded due to the broken headphone, given that the top ten ranking closes precisely on that score. Out of the top ten also Criscito, who had closed the last chapter at 75.

Chiellini and Insigne at the top on FIFA 23 –

No surprise, however, at the top: Chiellini and Insigne are ex aequo the best two players in the league, with a still sumptuous score (both for MLS and for the level of Serie A on FIFA 23) of 84. Behind them, a equal merit, there are the former Real Madrid Bale and Vela – the same team as Chiellini, LA FC – with an overall of 81, while Herrera and Gil sit at 80. Four to 79: Zelarayan, Chicharito Hernanez, Reynoso and Lodeiro. Obviously, for the two Italians excluded, nothing prevents there from being redemption during the year: the ratings of FIFA 23, as for the previous chapters, will be updated week by week and will fluctuate according to the performances of the players.