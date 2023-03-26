Of Mark Calabresi

Matteo Berrettini is eliminated in the first round by the Miami ATP. The blue, in front of the eyes of his girlfriend Melissa Satta, is knocked out against the American McDonald

he lost again and the result of his debut match in the Masters 1000 in Miami does not grant an appeal. But a different defeat than the others, even if his adventure in Florida has already ended with the double tiebreak suffered by Mackenzie McDonald, number 55 in the world. Berrettini, also supported in the corner by his partner Melissa Satta, he fought, he demonstrated above all to himself that he wanted to get out of this tunnel. The results, even improving a not yet optimal physical condition, will come: now we need to recover our attitude and self-esteem.

Tiebreaks and regrets

McDonald’s victory came thanks to a super performance, with a tiebreak (the second) played excellently. Berrettini, who has never won a career match in Miami, had a set point in the first set tiebreak (where he had also been above 4-2) and had two more in the second, at 6-5 but – as happened in the first set – always on the opponent’s serve. In the tiebreak of the second, Matteo was ahead 3-1 but after being disadvantaged by the tape he had to suffer an incredible long shot from McDonald, on a forehand passer played as the Roman could not have done better. The American exulted after a forehand on goal by Berrettini, author of 38 unforced errors, against only 13 by his opponent however, they arrived in a game in which it was the blue who tried to close the exchanges.