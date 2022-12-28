Return to the top 10 and, why not, the first Grand Slam of his career. The Roman, after a 2022 to forget between injuries and Covid, has a plan to relaunch
Two tournaments won in Stuttgart and Queen’s in a row, a quarter-final at the US Open, a semi-final at the Australian Open, the first in Italian history to do so. In between, an operation that kept him still for 3 months, Covid at Wimbledon, where he was among his favorites, and a foot injury to finish off with a flourish. Is this enough to define Matteo Berrettini’s 2022?