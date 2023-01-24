The news was given by the weekly Chi, which recounts the scoop in the number on newsstands on 25 January

Matthew Berrettini keep reaping successes. In this case, however, as has been rumored for days, not related to the ATP ranking, where today the Italian tennis player is 14th in the world. The conquest of him is called Melissa Sattathe model and former partner of Kevin Prince Boateng, with whom he had a son.

Berrettini-Satta, night together in Milan? — To give the news is the weekly Chi, which tells the scoop in the issue on newsstands on January 25th. Indeed, Berrettini and Satta were photographed late at night – at 4.30 in the morning, to be precise – after a Milanese dinner at Domus and a after dinner at Armani Privé. In the photo, the two boys can be seen getting into Melissa’s car to go at her house, where they apparently spent the rest of the night.

the basketball game — The two were also at the center of objectives the night before, in the stands of the basketball match between Olimpia Milano and Lyon Villeurbane. The photos were a big surprise given that in the days before Melissa Satta was attributed a flirt with Steven Zhang. According to the newspapers, Berrettini chose to stay in a hotel near the home of his new flame maas documented by Chihe didn’t spend all his nights there.

Berrettini's exes — Since the more than three-year relationship with his colleague Ajla Tomljanović ended, Matteo Berrettini has been attributed various flirtations, but there has not even been time for the newspapers and websites to publish information on the tennis player's alleged new girlfriend, who immediately a new name began to circulate. There was talk, for example, of the model Meredith Mickelson, then of the Italian influencer Paola Di Benedetto. The difference this time is that there are real paparazzi and not just rumors. The photos of Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta have now appeared everywhere and, pending official confirmation from the two interesting ones, for gossip experts they are more than enough to be able to say that they are a new couple.