Gstaad, July 24, 2022 – Casper Ruud wins the Swiss tournament of Gstaad on clay by defeating Matteo in three sets Berrettini 4-6,7-6 (4), 6-2. A match that could have been of the blue but was unable to capitalize in the second set. The Norwegian’s means of safety rose in tone in the third and thus collects the ninth title of his career.

First set

Casper Ruud and Matteo Berrettini face each other for the fifth time, the third on clay where the Norwegian is ahead in direct confrontations. Right from the start the level of tennis is high and the intensity of the exchanges keeps the game on the waterline up to two equal, when the Norwegian gives two break points to the blue who takes advantage of the second chance thanks to a long forehand fan. by Ruud. The reply, however, is immediate and Ruud gets three break points that the Italian promptly blocks and extends in the set. At that point everything turns to the side of Berrettini without too many hitches that relegate him the first set with a score of 6-4.

Second set

Easy set start for both who re-establish a certain equality in the field. Berrettini relies on his quick harpoon game to serve while Ruud uses all his weapons as a true landlord that distinguish him. The match continues without prominent notes until the four equal service Ruud, the Italian takes the opportunity to put a powerful straight long line after the ball has been deflected from the tape to get the first break ball of the set. The Norwegian, however, is not there and enters attack mode and punishes the opponent with two heavy forehands, easily stemming the danger by carrying on 5-4 in the score. The two finalists do not concede anything on their service and the exchanges are concluded quickly, consequently the second set is decided at the tiebreak.

At the beginning of the tiebreak Berrettini resists the action of force by Ruud and manages to put the forehand to get a minibreak. The blue, however, gives the service badly twice with two straight blows ended up in the corridor. The Norwegian at that point escapes at 5-1 thanks to a dropshot sunk in the net by our compatriot. At that point Berrettini raises the intensity of the game but these actions lead him to miss a fatal forehand that relegates the second set to Casper Ruud with a score of 7-6 (4).

Third set

Start fought for Berrettini on serve: he also had to cancel the break point, but with a little tenacity and some foresight he manages to keep his head ahead putting pressure on Ruud. But it is in the next round that the Italian goes out of bounds by conceding a double break point on 15-40 an even; to fool him is always the forehand wave that is badly deflected by the tape and Ruud wins the fateful break. Ruud takes the chair and puts pressure on the opponent who not only gives ground but also has a decline in service performance with too many errors; an obvious sign of difficulty. In fact, the Norwegian flies to 4-1 and serves. Rudd therefore remains focused on the bat and without too many worries he takes home the match and the tournament with a score of 4-6,7-6 (4), 6-2. Regret for Berrettini who did not take advantage of the opportunity in the second. From next week back on the ground in Kitzbuhel.