The hit and miss season of Matthew Berrettini goes on. After giving flat rate garlic International of Rome, the Roman tennis player – grappling with a injury garlic abdominal muscles – also skip the participation in the Roland Garros. “I’m doing good progress with mine rehabilitation and I can’t wait to get back to racing. I won’t be ready in time for Paris, so my return will be on grass at the Stuttgart Open”, announced the same blue tennis player in a post on his Instagram profile explaining that he will not be present at the according to Slam of 2023.

This is the fourth tournament on the Red earth who will not see the blue at the starting line after Madrid, Barcelona and Rome. Berrettini has resumed training a Montecarlowith the aim of being ready for Wimbledon, a tournament already skipped last year due to Covid. Also in 2022 he had missed the clay court season, so he had no points to defend. Last year he returned to Stuttgart but stopped, as mentioned, at Wimbledon. This season she won 7 matchesincluding the three in the United Cup. Another blue enters his place in the Roland Garros draw, Fabio Fognini.

