Bertolini farewell, “I hope to leave a legacy” – Calcio

“My future doesn’t matter, what matters is that of the” women’s football movement. “For my part, I hope I have left a legacy.” Thus, speaking to Rai microphones, the coach of the Italian national football team Milena Bertolini – whose contract with the FIGC will expire on August 31st – after the 3-2 defeat with South Africa which eliminated the Azzurri from the World Cup.



