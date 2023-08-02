Home » Bertolini farewell, “I hope to leave a legacy” – Calcio
“My future doesn’t matter, what matters is that of the” women’s football movement. “For my part, I hope I have left a legacy.” Thus, speaking to Rai microphones, the coach of the Italian national football team Milena Bertolini – whose contract with the FIGC will expire on August 31st – after the 3-2 defeat with South Africa which eliminated the Azzurri from the World Cup.

