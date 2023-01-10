Juve’s great play? Or a colossal defensive mistake by Udinese who, letting Danilo slip into the heart of the area, repeated the mistake made against Empoli?

When asked about the goal that condemned Zebretta at the Stadium, the former captain of the Friulian Bianconeri answered Valerio Bertotto, the leading expert on the subject not only because he analyzes football as a coach, but above all for the experience acquired as a defender in the 366 matches played in Serie A, 20 of which played against Juventus for Udinese.

Bertotto, is there only one responsible for the goal that decided the match in Turin?

“No, because more mistakes have been made, both at an individual and at a departmental level.”

He stole Ebosse’s eye, which he forgot about Chiesa.

«Chiesa was very good at reattaching the space to get out of the way, but at that point the man assigned to follow him can never, ever let him do the movement all by himself, so Ebosse was wrong to allow him».

The departmental error instead?

«On an outgoing ball the defense must go up, but if the ball remains uncovered, allowing the opponent to choose the play as Paredes did, then the defense must put itself in a position to “run away” to counter a new action . In this precise phase there was therefore the first error, while the second arose from the failure to realign a new line that had to be immediately reformed in the centre, where Danilo then received the ball, because the danger born on the left can become a serious problem from the opposite side, and vice versa.

Returning to Ebosse, unfortunately the Cameroonian made the mistake again, given that he hadn’t even closed on Caputo, on the occasion of Empoli’s goal.

«Mistakes are made, but without going too far into the merits of the individual, it must be said that mistakes are unfortunately part of the price to pay in the growth of some young people in training. Not everyone is lucky enough to have already trained players who find it difficult to blame for important mistakes».

Bertotto, beyond the omelette on the goal, what is your opinion on Udinese seen in Turin?

«It was a fairly closed match with Udinese who tried to leverage his qualities and organization, and a very pragmatic Juve who are giving good indications to Allegri, who needed more compactness to then take advantage of the players’ qualities important”.

Top player that Udinese has yet to find, like Deulofeu.

«Elements like Deulofeu can be indispensable for the ability to look for space and to play by putting the teammates in a position to benefit from it, and he is definitely an element that shifts the balance».

Bertotto, Udinese haven’t won since 3 October…

“I think he can and should seek a victory to get this annoyance off his back. Bologna is having a decent championship, it has revised and corrected itself a bit during the course of work, but now Udinese must aim to raise the bar, taking advantage of the serenity dictated by the standings».